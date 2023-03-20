Hilary Swank is sharing who the real “Million Dollar Baby” is.

Over the weekend she shared a sonogram from a recent ultrasound visit, writing on social media, “Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound.”

She used the hashtags #TheRealMillionDollarBaby and #Prizefighter.

The sonogram also had the words “Baby A ‘Million Dollar Baby’” across the screen.

Swank starred in the award-winning film “Million Dollar Baby” in 2004. She played the film’s titular role of Margaret “Maggie” Fitzgerald, who works with a boxing trainer (played by Clint Eastwood) to become a professional.

The actress went on to win the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in the movie.

In October 2022, Swank announced on “Good Morning America” that she is going to be a mom and that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

“I’m going to be a mom -- and not just of one, but of two,” she said at the time. “I can’t believe it.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“It’ so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” she added.

Last month, Swank shared a pregnancy update with her followers on social media of her growing belly.

“Dough’s beginning to rise!!” she said in the caption.