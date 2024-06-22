Willie Nelson announced he will be unable to perform at the Outlaw Music Festival this weekend due to illness, according to a statement on his X account.
The 91-year-old musician will rejoin the festival next week, according to the statement posted Friday.
"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days," the statement read. "He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week."
Nelson's son Lukas Nelson and "a few guests" were expected to "perform a special set to include Willie's classics and other songs," allowing fans to still enjoy the spirit of Nelson's music.
Despite the unexpected news, the festival continued, featuring performances from other renowned artists.
Nelson was initially slated to perform at the Outlaw Music Festival's stops on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia; June 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina; and June 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Despite his absence, the headlining acts, including Bob Dylan, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant and Celisse, are still set to take the stage, according to the post from Nelson's team.