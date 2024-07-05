Willie Nelson made his triumphant return to the stage on the Fourth of July after recovering from an unspecified illness that caused him to miss multiple performances on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
The 91-year-old country music legend shared a video to Instagram on Thursday featuring a video of him walking out onto the stage with his son Lukas Nelson at his annual Fourth of July Picnic concert.
"He's bbaaacccckkkkk," the caption read.
In the video, the "On the Road Again" greets the crowd with open arms as they cheer for him.
Nelson has missed a number of shows since his unspecified illness was first announced via a statement posted to his Instagram on June 21.
At the time, it was revealed that he was "not feeling well." No other details were shared about his condition, only that doctor's orders were for him to rest.
Subsequent statements noted that additional performances were canceled, with the most recent noting that Nelson was "looking forward to seeing everyone" at the Fourth of July Picnic.
This year's event was held just outside of Philadelphia at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.
Also performing at the festive concert alongside Nelson were Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples and Celisse.