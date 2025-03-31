"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" has been renewed for a second season.
Disney Branded Television announced Monday that the hit series, a continuation of the Emmy Award-winning show "Wizards of Waverly Place," will get another season starring David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos. Production on the new season begins "next month," according to Disney.
The show announced the news of season 2 with a fun TikTok video featuring the show's stars.
Henrie, who also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside his former "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-star Selena Gomez, said he is "overwhelmed by all the love for the series."
In a statement shared in a press release, he added that he is "ready to keep serving this new generation of 'Wizards' fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan!"
"So many surprises in store for this second season," he added. "It's going to be big, so stay tuned!"
"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" follows Henrie's character, Justin Russo, who has magical abilities but "has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo," according to a synopsis.
"When Justin's sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie (Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," the synopsis states.
"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" premiered in October 2024.
The first episode for the series received 3.2 million views globally in the first 12 days and was Disney Channel's most-watched premiere on Disney+, according to a press release.
At the world premiere in Hollywood in October 2024, Henrie and Gomez spoke to "Good Morning America" and shared how they wanted "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" to be a "love letter" to fans who grew up with the original series and to "pass the wand to a new generation" of fans.
"I think we did that," Henrie said at the time. "I'm stoked for people to see that. We worked really hard to make sure we did that."
Gomez added, "It was a really wonderful experience bringing it back, and it is going to be exciting to see what people think, but it's going to be a ride no matter what."
Production for season 2 of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" begins next month in Los Angeles.
All episodes of season 1 are available to stream now on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of "Good Morning America" and ABC News.