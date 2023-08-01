Zendaya is paying tribute to her "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud one day after his death at the age of 25.
The "Dune" actress, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 1 to react to the news of Cloud's passing, writing, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)."
"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)," she continued.
She added, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."
The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actress ended her post by writing, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."
Zendaya has won two Emmys for her star turn on "Euphoria" as Rue, a teen struggling with drug addiction and finding her place in the world.
Cloud played a local drug dealer named Fezco on the HBO series, which debuted in 2019. The two characters had a close friendship.
Fellow "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, also took to Instagram on Aug. 1 to remember Cloud, sharing a slideshow of moments they shared together.
"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," she wrote. "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words."
"You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same," Sweeney continued. "This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."
News of Cloud's passing came July 31 via a statement obtained by ABC News from his family, who called his death a "devastating loss."
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement read. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."
Cloud's family said he'd been struggling with the recent loss of his father, stating, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."
The statement also included the family's wish that Cloud's death serve as "a reminder" to those struggling with their own mental health "that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Cloud's family also shared that they want the world to remember him for "his humor, laughter and love for everyone."
Much of Cloud's "Euphoria" family has paid tribute to him in the wake of his death, including creator and director Sam Levinson, as well as cast members such as Javon Walton and Storm Reid.