Treat Williams' family is paying tribute to their beloved patriarch seven weeks after his tragic death.
A photo posted to the "Everwood" actor's Instagram account on Monday shows his wife Pam and their two children posing together for what they termed a "Celebration of Life" event held in his memory.
Williams' agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed to ABC News that the event was held June 19 for family and close friends at Williams' home in Vermont.
"As time passes, the grief doesn't get any easier, but life is fragile," the post's caption reads. "We are trying to live every day like it's our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home."
July 31, 2023
Williams, also known for his roles in the films such as "Prince of the City" and "Hair," died June 12 in a motorcycle accident. He was 71.
At the time of his death, Williams' family shared their "great sadness" in a statement, saying they were "shocked and greatly bereaved."
"Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it," they added. "It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."