Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are getting married.
In a joint Instagram post the couple shared Monday, the "New Girl" actress and "Property Brothers" star revealed they are engaged.
"Forever starts now!!!" they wrote in the caption of a photo that featured the two of them with Deschanel showing off her engagement ring.
Deschanel and Scott appeared to publicly confirm their relationship in late 2019. The duo met while filming the Apple TV+ series "Carpool Karaoke" earlier that same year.
Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012, and Jacob Pechenik from 2015 to 2020.
She and Pechenik share two children: Elsie, 8, and Charlie, 6.
Scott was previously married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013.