A 23-year-old has been sworn in as a sheriff's deputy, following his late father's footsteps into law enforcement nearly 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Landon Winfield was sworn into the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Ohio on July 1, fulfilling a longtime dream, one he said he's had since he was just 3 years old.
"I always wanted to do it. And as I got older, I realized I like being out in the community and being around people," he told "Good Morning America."
Landon Winfield's dad, the late Deputy Brandy Winfield, died at the age of 29 on Oct. 14, 2004, after he was fatally shot while on duty.
Landon Winfield is now a fifth-generation law enforcement officer. In addition to his father, his great-grandfather was also a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. His grandfather Rick Winfield was a detective for the Marion, Ohio Police Department and his uncle Cory Winfield was also a Marion police officer.
"I kind of just grew up around law enforcement my whole life, and I knew it was what I wanted to do," Landon Winfield said.
"I just feel like law enforcement, it gives you a unique opportunity to make your own impact in the community. You can go out and have your own positive influences," he added.
Aside from his family connection to law enforcement, Landon Winfield also credits other local officers, including other Marion police officers, a Columbus police officer and the Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent, for influencing him to pursue a career in law enforcement
"They are amazing people and my family's not the only reason I went into it," he said. "I think that's the most important thing. I just want people to know that it's about me. I'm no different than anybody else."
Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles, who knew the late Deputy Brandy Winfield, described him as "a great guy."
"Landon is a lot like him in looks, in actions, and we're proud to have him at the sheriff's office," Bayles added.
Landon Winfield said he is looking forward to what's next for him in his law enforcement career.
"The work's definitely not done. I want to be a K-9 handler eventually in my future," he said.