Christopher Bess, the inspired four-year-old featured in a viral video shadowing his father as the head coach of a North Carolina high school basketball team, wants to keep his role as an assistant coach working under his dad when he grows up.

Christopher’s father Reginald Bess is the basketball coach at Tarboro High School where his other son is a 14-year-old freshman player on the team.

Bess said Christopher is passionate about the team.

Reginald Bess said his son loves to be around the team and help coach his older brother. Reginald Bess

"My wife picks him up from my mom's house. And his first question is, 'Can we go to practice?'"

Bess said Christopher is the team’s "little energizer" not afraid to show frustration when he does not like the play he sees.

"He shakes his head. He throws down the towel," said Bess. "My wife always asks me, 'Where does he get these antics from?' I'm like, 'I don't know about throwing down the towel and I've never done that.'"

Christopher said watching his dad coach and his brother play basketball is "amazing."

Bess said everyone involved in the organization loves having him around. He even will occasionally venture over to the opposing team’s side and help coach against his dad and brother.

Bess said he initially did not realize Christopher was shadowing him so closely during games.

Christopher Bess went viral in a video, coaching his dad's high school basketball team. 252 Mixtapes

"I never in a million years realized what he was doing behind me, as far as imitating everything that I do," said Bess.

Bess said sometimes when he rewatches game film, and sees Christopher attached at his hip, locked into the game, cheering on his brother, it brings tears to his eyes.

"You know, he's just right there by my side," he said.

Christopher reiterated he had no plans on giving up his position as assistant coach, planning to stay under the head coaching umbrella of "my daddy."