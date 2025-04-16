For years, actresses Liv Tyler and Mia Tyler had no idea they were sisters.
The siblings, who are 18 months apart in age, recalled meeting for the first time and learning about their familial connection in a recent episode of the "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson" podcast
Liv and Mia Tyler share the same father -- Aerosmith's Steven Tyler -- but have different mothers.
"We're half [sisters]," Mia Tyler, 46, explained to host Kate Hudson. "But we don't say half because what does that mean?"
"I call you sister," Liv Tyler, 47, agreed.
As a child, Liv Tyler said she was raised by her mother -- singer and former model Bebe Buell -- and her extended family in Maine and thought her mother's boyfriend at the time, musician Todd Rundgren, was her father, since he played a father role in her life.
Mia Tyler, meanwhile, said she had grown up in New Hampshire with her parents -- Steven Tyler and Cyrinda Foxe -- who were married for about 10 years.
Liv Tyler said that when she was about 9 years old, she attended an Aerosmith concert with her mom. It was there, she said, when she first noticed another young girl -- Mia Tyler, who was about 8 at the time -- who looked like her.
"I just remember standing there watching [Guns N' Roses open for Aerosmith], looking and seeing this girl who looked exactly like me. Like, we literally had the same outfit on," Liv Tyler recounted. "We had both had perms, like spiral perms, braces, pink frosty lipstick. We were both wearing an Aerosmith concert T-shirt with black leggings and Reebok high top sneakers."
"I looked, and I was like, 'Wait, that's me.' It was really weird," she continued. "I was literally, like, looking in the mirror, seeing your double."
Liv Tyler said she asked her mom about Mia Tyler, who then told her about their personal family history.
"I looked at my mom and I was like, 'Mom?' and she just started crying. My mom just, like, bawled, and I was like, 'Is Steven my dad?' And she just burst," Liv Tyler recalled. "And then she took me to a bench and we sat on a bench at this outdoor amphitheater and she told me the whole story in the most sincere, beautiful way."
Over the years, Liv and Mia Tyler said they kept in touch, with Liv Tyler sending her younger sister postcards.
Steven Tyler and Foxe would go on to divorce in 1987. Steven Tyler subsequently married designer Teresa Barrick. They divorced in 2006.
Steven Tyler and Barrick share two children -- son Taj Tyler, an actor, and daughter Chelsea Tyler, an actress.