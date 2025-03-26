A Houston Astros prospect received the best news Tuesday when his family surprised him in the Astros locker room to tell him he had made the team's opening day roster.
Cam Smith burst into tears when he saw his family, including his mother, stepfather and grandmother, walk in as he sat by his locker alongside his teammates.
"You made the roster," Smith's mom, Stephanie Hocza, told him, in a video clip shared by the Astros on X.
Astros manager Joe Espada teamed up with the family for the exciting reveal and the Astros players broke out into applause afterward.
The Astros' video has already picked up over 1 million views on X.
The right fielder has batted .342 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in over 15 games during spring training.
The 22-year-old is moving to MLB after playing in only 32 minor league games, making him one of the fastest players to ever reach the majors. Smith was a first-round pick out of Florida State University just last year and was traded from the Cubs to the Astros for prized player Kyle Tucker this offseason.
The Astros will host the New York Mets in their season opener at Daikin Park on Thursday.