A mom's adorable video of her baby's cute giggle while playing a game of "flying peekaboo" has quickly gone viral, melting millions of hearts on social media.
Roslyn Witter posted an Instagram Reel of her husband tossing their son up in the air outside a window on March 4, and it has already picked up over 5 million likes and over 45 million views in just one week.
"The serotonin boost I needed thanks to a couple Tonins #baby #feelgood #motherhood," Witter captioned her post.
Roslyn Witter told Storyful she was preparing dinner when she noticed her son from inside.
"I was making dinner and something caught my eye out of the kitchen window," Witter told Storyful. "Didn't expect it to be my baby playing 'flying peekaboo' with me!"
"I laughed so hard," Witter added. "I asked my husband to throw him again so I could capture it on video. I'm so happy to have this sweet memory documented."