Need a pick-me-up?
Let a video clip of baby Frankie belly laughing at his furry sibling Beau cheer you up.
Whenever Beau, a 3-year-old golden retriever, gets the zoomies and chases his tail in a circle, you can count on 1-year-old Frankie to break into laughter excitedly.
"[Point of view]: your son only belly laughs when your dog has the zoomies," Frankie and Beau's parents Erica and Frank Derise wrote in text overlaid on the video, which has picked up over 80,000 views on TikTok since Sept. 10.
"The best boost of serotonin you'll ever need," they added in the accompanying caption.
According to the Derises, Beau and Frankie share a "heartwarming bond" and they often appear in TikTok videos together.