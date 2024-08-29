College move-in season is here, and parents across the country are helping their children get settled into their dorm rooms.
To mark the season, Rutgers University shared a lighthearted Instagram reel of all the different kinds of dads you'll find on your typical college campus this time of year.
Whether it's the "one trip" dad who insists on moving everything in record time, the "elevator logistics" dad who is also a Tetris whiz, the "hydration" dad making sure no one goes without water, or the "IKEA setup" dad making sure all the furniture is properly built, we're all fans of the dads getting it done for their collegebound kids.
Rutgers told "Good Morning America" the school shared the video in part to welcome students back to campus and to showcase all the amazing dads at Rutgers.