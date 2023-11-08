Barbie is honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to serve as principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, with a new doll this November, which is also National Native American Heritage Month.

The doll, which went on sale Tuesday, features Mankiller wearing a bright turquoise dress and holding a light brown woven basket. On the doll's dress are four stripes in black, red, yellow and light blue, representing the four cardinal directions: north, south, east and west.

Barbie has launched a new doll honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to serve as principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Courtesy Mattel

The late Mankiller, a social activist, led the Cherokee Nation in what is now present-day Oklahoma for ten years, from 1985 until 1995. She advocated for a variety of causes, including education, health care and housing, according to the National Women's History Museum.

The late Wilma Mankiller was the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation for ten years, from 1985 until 1995. Courtesy Mattel

Mankiller died in 2010 and is survived by her husband, Charlie Soap, and her daughters Felicia and Gina Olaya.

According to Barbie, the Wilma Mankiller doll was sculpted to resemble Mankiller, based on a 2005 photograph of her by her husband. The toy brand said they also "worked closely" with Mankiller's family and friends, including Kristina Kiehl, who produced the "The Cherokee Word for Water" documentary.

In a statement, Soap said he felt "deeply honored" that Mattel was honoring his late wife with her own doll.

"Wilma inspired me and many others to make the world a better place. As her community development partner for over thirty years, we shared a passion for empowering Indian communities and educating future generations. The Wilma Mankiller Barbie doll is an incredible tribute to Wilma that will share her legacy with even more people," he said.

Chuck Hoskin Jr., the current principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, also said in a statement that the Wilma Mankiller doll will be a role model for many young Indigenous girls today.

"When Native girls see it, they can achieve it, and Wilma Mankiller has shown countless young women to be fearless and speak up for Indigenous and Human rights. She not only served in a role dominated by men during a time that tribal nations were suppressed, but she led," Hoskin said. "Wilma Mankiller is a champion for the Cherokee Nation, for Indian Country and even my own daughter. She truly exemplifies leadership, culture and equality and we applaud Mattel for commemorating her in the Barbie Inspiring Women Series."

Mankiller was also recognized last year on a U.S. quarter, part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program.