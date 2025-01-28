Kim Caldwell, the University of Tennessee women's basketball coach, returned to the court for Monday night's game, seven days after giving birth to her son.
The first-year head coach and first-time mom was once again calling the shots, after the crowd at Food City Center gave her a standing ovation when she entered the building.
Caldwell made the quick rebound despite having the flu when she gave birth on Jan. 20. She had also made it to her team's practice Friday to prepare the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers, more commonly called the Lady Vols, for their Monday matchup against national champions the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.
"It's nice to be back," Caldwell said, adding of her baby Conor, "He's so cute and little."
Caldwell, 36, said after the game, which the Gamecocks took in a 70-63 win, that she was surprised to receive a standing ovation.
"I try to sneak in, and so I sneak in the back, always try to go unnoticed, but it made it worth it," said Caldwell. "It made coming back worth it."
While some new moms like Caldwell choose to dive right back into their routine, doctors say such a quick turnaround might not be for everyone.
"There's so many factors that go into one's recovery that I think you just have to listen to your body and, in many ways, listen to your mind, and then decide based on that," OB-GYN Dr. Laura Riley told ABC News.
University of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley said she is in awe of her competition.
"Women have the strength of 10 men," the Gamecocks head coach said.
Caldwell said she's focusing now on balancing her huge career and her new role as a mom.
"The adrenaline was going," said Caldwell. "I love my team. I ask a lot of them. So I'm going to give them everything I have."
Caldwell also praised her husband Justin Caldwell and her mom for helping to support her and take care of her newborn while she's courtside, adding that it would be a "completely different story if that wasn't the case."