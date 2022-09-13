A young boy's hilarious lunch review has the internet in stitches.

An 11-second TikTok of Ricki Weisberg's son Abe has been viewed more than 13 million times in the week since Weisberg first published the video.

In it, Abe is seen getting off the school bus at the end of his first day of kindergarten, before delivering a searing one-liner to his mom.

"Mommy?" he says. "Terrible sandwich by the way."

Ricki Weisberg Ricki Weisberg likes to share this video clip of her son Abe's "savage" sandwich review during back-to-school season every year.

So what was in that sandwich that prompted such a deeply felt reaction? According to Weisberg, it was butter and jelly.

"I normally give him peanut butter and jelly sandwiches but he couldn't bring peanut butter to school for kids' allergies. So I had this idea, like I'll give him a butter and jelly sandwich," Weisberg, 42, told "Good Morning America."

"So I grabbed a stick of butter out of the freezer and I made him a butter and jelly sandwich thinking I was like, 'good mom' -- and sent him on his way."

When lunchtime rolled around, Abe gave his mom's creative sandwich a try.

"I took a bite of it and it tasted ... I knew what butter tasted like and it didn't taste like what butter tasted like," Abe, now 9, recalled.

Ricki Weisberg Ricki Weisberg's son Abe is pictured here on his first day of kindergarten back in September 2018.

Weisberg, who first recorded the video back in 2018, said she still remembers that brief period clearly. "I left work early that day so I could capture this moment of him getting off the bus so I was just expecting him to be so happy and proud of himself that he got done with his first day of kindergarten," she said. "I was quite surprised when he hit me with that savage sandwich review."

The rest, as they say, is history. This year, Weisberg decided to upload it to TikTok during back-to-school season, where it became an instant sensation.

Ricki Weisberg Abe (center) with his parents, mom Ricki and dad Moni.

For her part, Weisberg said she "100% agreed with Abe's review" of the butter and jelly sandwich.

"I was just so shocked that that was what he said. He had that look on his face like you seriously can't help kind of laughing," she said. "I laughed too, just like the rest of the world ... I thought it was hysterical and I was very curious what was wrong with the sandwich."

"It was a really terrible, terrible sandwich," she added, "and I have never made him a butter and jelly sandwich again."

Ricki Weisberg Abe is now 9 years old and in the fourth grade.

Weisberg also had a message for other parents watching her video.

"It makes me so happy how much laughter this has brought the world," she said. "I also hope it lets moms off the hook a little bit. It's so hard being a mom and you always want to portray the best picture but I love that I can share my mom-fail with the world and hopefully, it makes other moms feel a little better."

She added that the experience had highlighted the close bond she has with her son.

"One of the best parts about Abe is that he's taught me to take myself less seriously. I think that's one of the best parts about having a kid. You just can't take yourself as seriously when there's someone who's just calling you out on everything all the time," Weisberg said.