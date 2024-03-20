Hilary Duff paid a sweet tribute to her son Luca for his 12th birthday on Wednesday.

The actress posted a video montage on Instagram, featuring a variety of memories of Luca living his best life.

Set to the tune of "Texas Hold ‘Em" by Beyoncé, the clip shows her son’s playful character and funny moments as well as him skating, enjoying a concert, playing with his little sister and more.

Hilary Duff celebrates son Luca's 12th birthday in an Instagram reel. Hilary Duff/Instagram

"Another year for the books Luca!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "Happy 12 ✨ my golden joy!!!! 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘."

Duff shares Luca with her former husband Mike Comrie. She is also a mom to two daughters, Banks Violet Bair and Mae James Bair, whom she shares with current husband Matthew Koma. In December, Duff shared she is also pregnant with her fourth child.

Speaking to Shape for their Innovation Issue last year, Duff got candid about her life as a mother, describing motherhood as "hard" and "endlessly rewarding."

"I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves," she told the outlet. "I love my loud household with mayhem and the craziness and all the love and all the dirt. I love [parenting] with my husband. I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better. I love the pressure of being like, 'How the f— are we going to make it through this day?' And making it through the day and being like, 'I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.'"

What to know about Hilary Duff's kids

Luca Cruz Comrie

Born on March 20, 2012, Duff welcomed her first child with Comrie. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016.

Despite their split, the "How I Met Your Father" star said she is "really proud" of how she and Comrie managed to co-parent their son together while speaking to PEOPLE in 2020.

"We are a unit and we’re going to be a unit for the rest of our lives," she shared at the time. "We realized [as a couple] we weren’t where we used to be. But I feel so lucky this happened when Luca was young because this is his normal now."

In an interview with PureWow in 2020, Duff shared that Luca seamlessly stepped into the protective big brother role after her second child was born.

"He came in after I had her. I was just holding her, and the look on his face was an absolute shock. He just said, 'That's my sister!'" she recalled.

Duff said the bond between the two siblings continued to grow, sharing, "It's really sweet the way he looks out for her."

While celebrating his 10th birthday on Instagram, Duff called Luca "the greatest kid around."

"Luca Cruz what a gift you are to all that know you. I can't imagine how it's already been 10 years since I got to first hold you in my arms and meet your big blue eyes," she wrote at the time. "This time with you has been something I can't even explain. It's my pleasure to watch you grow. To know your heart and be loved by you. You are magic and I can't wait to see all the cool things you do and will teach me over the next 10 years."

Banks Violet Bair

In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resorts, Hilary Duff with her husband Matthew Koma, their daughter Banks, 2, and Duff's son Luca, 9, while spending the day at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA, July 23, 2021. Christian Thompson/Getty Images

Duff’s second child Banks, whom she welcomed with Koma, was born on Oct. 25 2018.

She announced Banks' arrival on Instagram by posting an adorable photo of the couple cradling their newborn with loving smiles.

"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts," Duff wrote in her post. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

Honoring Banks’ fifth birthday last year, Duff paid a sweet tribute to her on Instagram calling Banks "the sweet/spice/dancing butterfly of our family!"

"5 years of memories with you are burned on my heart and soul forever and begging for more!" she wrote in the caption. "You are all the top ingredients! Whimsical, yet practical. Smart-clever-cautious, yet free! Thanks for being ours and for being weird and princessy all in one glorious package!!! Gosh I love you so much!"

Mae James Bair

Born on March 24, 2021, Duff announced Mae’s arrival on Instagram.

At the time, the actress shared a photo of the entire family soaking in the sight of the newborn, with Duff and Banks sitting in an inflatable pool while Koma and Luca stood outside looking proudly on.

She also shared a photo of her "birthing dream team," which included Koma and Molly Bernard, her "Younger" co-star, via Instagram Stories.

Last March, Duff marked Mae's 2nd birthday with a carousel of images featuring her youngest daughter on Instagram, calling her "bold, confident and funny."

"You are quick to pick up anything and a clever little one. You smell like fresas and shake your booty through most of the day. Your circle of friends might be bigger than mine and in the last month you’ve turned into a real chatty Cathy doll 😂We love you major little bit."

Fourth baby on the way

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA, March 12, 2023. Cindy Ord/vf23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Duff and Koma announced in December that they are expecting another child together via Instagram.

"Surprise Surprise!" Duff captioned a post featuring her family's holiday card, which included sweet images of her kids and Koma.

One side of the holiday card included the message that read, "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch! The Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew."

Meanwhile, Koma also shared a photo of his family on Instagram with a caption that read, "Baby #4 is loading…."