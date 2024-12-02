Hilary Duff is sharing a look inside her life as a mom of four.
The "Lizzie McGuire" alum, 37, shared a slideshow of photos to Instagram on Monday from her family's Thanksgiving holiday together.
"Been a busy break. Filled with flu. Adventure. Flu. Lots of plans," she wrote in the caption.
Duff ended the caption by writing, "and thank the high heavens school is back in session 😅."
The "Come Clean" singer's post included snaps of her and her family -- including husband Matthew Koma -- buying a Christmas tree, seeing "Moana 2" at the movie theater, playing at the arcade and enjoying other fun activities.
Duff is mom to son Luca, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as daughters Banks, 6, Mae, 3, and Townes, who will be 7 months old on Tuesday, all of whom she shares with Koma.