Hilary Duff is asking her friends to be mindful when it comes to her pregnancy.

The "Lizzie McGuire" star, who is expecting her fourth child, took to her Instagram story on Sunday to say that she will no longer be responding to questions about when her baby is coming, adding that she will let everyone know when her baby does arrive.

"Hi friends -- This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise) … I am no longer responding to texts or dm's about 'when baby is coming'!" she wrote. "I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me … nobody wants it more than me!!!!!"

Hilary Duff shared this posting to her Instagram story, April 22, 2024. Hilary Duff via Instagram

"Babies come when they are ready," she added. "I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know."

Duff announced she and her husband Matthew Koma were expecting in an Instagram post in December.

"Surprise Surprise!" she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured her family's holiday card. "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch! The Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew."

Hilary Duff attends the Below 60° Festive Cocktail Reception at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 5, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Below 60°

This will be Duff's fourth child and her third with Koma. She shares her eldest son Luca Cruz, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma, who tied the knot in December 2019, welcomed daughter Banks Violet, 5, in 2018, and Mae James, 2, in 2021.