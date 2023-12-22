Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are celebrating four years of marriage bliss.

The "Lizzie McGuire" alum took to Instagram on Dec. 21 to mark the special day they said "I do" in 2019 with a slideshow of photos of them throughout the years, including lots of candid selfies.

"Even though sometimes you think it goes kids, dogs, then you. That's not true. You forgot about the chickens…. Happy 4 babe!" she captioned the post.

Koma returned the equally sweet and hilarious sentiment by sharing a photo of them on their wedding day to Instagram.

"4 years married today and I'm just now finding out my wife thinks a bunch of U2 songs are Creed. I love you so much @hilaryduff," he captioned the post.

Their anniversary isn't the only thing the couple is celebrating these days. Last week they announced they were expecting another bundle of joy.

This will be Duff's fourth child and her third with Koma. She shares her eldest son, Luca Cruz, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma together have welcomed daughter Banks Violet, 5, in October 2018, and Mae James, 2, in March 2021.