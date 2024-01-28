Hilary Duff is embracing her pregnancy journey after announcing last month that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting baby number four.

In new family-filled photos she shared on Instagram on Saturday, the "Lizzie McGuire" star proudly showed off her baby bump.

One photo features a mirror selfie of Duff wearing a white turtleneck and jeans while another shows her standing next to her 11-year-old son Luca walking in the street.

The actress also shared several other pictures, giving glimpses of her current life including a photo of her mom Susan Colleen Duff, a snap of sourdough bread, as well as several pictures and videos of her children doing different activities such getting a manicure and attending a boxing class.

"Soon this will all just be sourdough content," she wrote in the caption.

The mom of three shares son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and two daughters Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James Blair, 2, with current husband Koma.

Duff and Koma, who tied the knot in December 2019, shared their pregnancy news in December 2023, via Instagram.

"Surprise Surprise!" Duff captioned a post featuring her family's holiday card, which included sweet images of her kids and Koma.

One side of the holiday card featured a message that read, "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch! The Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew."

Koma also shared a photo of his family on Instagram at the with the caption, "Baby #4 is loading…"