Olympian Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps are now parents of four!

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist announced the arrival of their new baby in a joint Instagram post with his wife on Monday.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16," Michael Phelps wrote alongside a photo of him holding Nico, as both he and his wife gaze down at the newborn.

Michael and Nicole Phelps announced the arrival of their fourth child, Nico Michael Phelps, on Instagram. Boone Studios

"We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂," the 38-year-old added.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson attend the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation 2023 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tiffany Rose/Getty Images, FILE

Michael and Nicole Phelps got engaged in 2015 and married in 2016. Eight years later, the couple head up a household of boys, often sharing snapshots of their sons on social media and on the boys' individual Instagram accounts.

Get to know their family below.

Michael Phelps posted this family photo on Nov. 25, 2023, on Instagram. m_phelps00/Instagram

Boomer Phelps

Nicole Phelps, swimmer Michael Phelps, and son Boomer Phelps attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Now 7, Boomer is the eldest of the Phelps kids. He was born May 5, 2016.

A budding athlete, Boomer plays soccer and golf and got his start in the water as early as 2 months old, as his champion swimmer dad shared on Instagram back in July 2016.

Beckett Richard Phelps

Just a year younger than his older brother, Beckett is the second child of Michael and Nicole Phelps. The 5-year-old is a "lover of all animals," according to an Instagram post by his mom last year. He will turn 6 on Feb. 12.

Maverick Nicolas Phelps

The Phelpses welcomed their third son, now 4, on Sept. 9, 2019. Nicole Phelps shared on Instagram at the time that Maverick, whom she lovingly refers to as "Mav" on social media, "instantly" stole all of their hearts.

Nico Michael Phelps

The youngest of the Phelps boys, Nico was born Jan. 16, 2024 -- Tuesday -- and his middle name honors his father.