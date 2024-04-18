Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Wahlberg are proud parents of four.

The "Family Plan" star and his model wife share two daughters and two sons -- Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace -- snapshots of whom they often share on their social media pages.

In December 2023, the couple revealed their family Christmas card on Instagram, featuring the pair smiling while gathered with their children.

"They are now pursuing their interests," the actor told "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in 2023. "And so my daughter, who's an equestrian, she's got a new barn. My son's taking [mixed martial arts]. My oldest daughter's at college and then my [other] son, he's just waiting to turn into an actor at some point."

Mark Wahlberg attends the world premiere of Apple Original Film's "The Family Plan" at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Dec. 13, 2023. Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images

Meet Mark Wahlberg's 4 kids

Mark Wahlberg with his wife Rhea Durham, son Michael, and Michael's partner Sunni Gaines attend the world premiere of Apple Original Film's "The Family Plan" at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Dec. 13, 2023. Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images

Ella Rae

Now 20, Ella is the eldest of the Wahlberg kids and a student at Clemson University in South Carolina.

Michael

Michael, or Mikey, as his father also calls him, is the second of the Wahlbergs' kids. At 17, he is their oldest son and enjoys playing basketball.

Rhea Durham, Mark Wahlberg, Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Ella Rae Wahlberg and Michael Wahlberg attend Safe Kids Day at The Lot on April 26, 2015 in West Hollywood. Jason Laveris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brendan

The Wahlbergs' third child is named Brendan. Also known as Benny, the 15-year-old is a high school student and a golfer.

Grace

The Wahlbergs' youngest child is daughter Grace.

The 13-year-old equestrian loves to ride horses, an activity both her parents proudly share on Instagram.