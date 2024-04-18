Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Wahlberg are proud parents of four.
The "Family Plan" star and his model wife share two daughters and two sons -- Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace -- snapshots of whom they often share on their social media pages.
In December 2023, the couple revealed their family Christmas card on Instagram, featuring the pair smiling while gathered with their children.
"They are now pursuing their interests," the actor told "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in 2023. "And so my daughter, who's an equestrian, she's got a new barn. My son's taking [mixed martial arts]. My oldest daughter's at college and then my [other] son, he's just waiting to turn into an actor at some point."
Meet Mark Wahlberg's 4 kids
Ella Rae
Now 20, Ella is the eldest of the Wahlberg kids and a student at Clemson University in South Carolina.
Michael
Michael, or Mikey, as his father also calls him, is the second of the Wahlbergs' kids. At 17, he is their oldest son and enjoys playing basketball.
Brendan
The Wahlbergs' third child is named Brendan. Also known as Benny, the 15-year-old is a high school student and a golfer.
Grace
The Wahlbergs' youngest child is daughter Grace.
The 13-year-old equestrian loves to ride horses, an activity both her parents proudly share on Instagram.