Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are celebrating their son Michael's milestone 18th birthday.

The couple each took to their respective Instagram pages on Thursday to share tributes for their eldest son on his special day.

"Happy 18th b day buddy," the "Daddy's Home" actor wrote, adding that he "can't believe how fast you've grown up" and that he's "so proud of the young man you are."

Durham, in her Instagram post, said she "truly cannot believe" Michael is 18.

Sunni Gaines, Michael Wahlberg, Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg attend the World Premiere of Apple Original Film's "The Family Plan" in Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 13, 2023. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

"This is a tough one," she wrote, reflecting on some fond memories with her son. "I remember that you would NEVER sleep anywhere as an infant except in my arms and how you wouldn't take off some kind of hat for 2 years straight and how we would obsessively read books about sharks together (and you still remember the 7 deadliest sharks)."

"I look at you today from across a room and wonder how I got so blessed," Durham concluded. "You are kind, thoughtful, mature and beautiful inside and out. I love you bruh."

In addition to Michael, Wahlberg and Durham, who married in 2009, share three other children, daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 14, and son Brendan, 15.