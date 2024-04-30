Shop 'GMA' Deals & Steals for Mother's Day and more exclusive picks
Open menu
Video
Shop
Culture
Family
Wellness
Food
Living
Style
Travel
News
Book Club
GMA3: WYNTK
Newsletter
Privacy Policy
Your US State Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Info
Contact Us
© 2024 ABC News
Search
Family
Do you know a deserving dad in need of a ‘GMA’ makeover for Father's Day?
In this undated stock photo, a daughter is seen giving her dad a makeover.
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
By
Good Morning America
April 30, 2024, 12:28 am
Up Next in Family—
Kentucky sheriff's office welcomes 15 babies in the last year
May 2, 2024
Kate Hudson celebrates son Ryder's 20th birthday: What to know about her 3 kids
May 2, 2024
Daughter reacts to seeing dad without beard for 1st time
May 1, 2024
What to know about Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's 4 daughters
May 1, 2024
Shop Editors Picks
ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Sponsored Content by Taboola
Privacy Policy
—
Your US State Privacy Rights
—
Children's Online Privacy Policy
—
Interest-Based Ads
—
Terms of Use
—
Do Not Sell My Info
—
Contact Us
—
© 2024 ABC News