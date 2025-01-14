A young baseball fan is capturing hearts across the internet with his priceless reaction to finding a rare "one of one" Paul Skenes baseball card.
In a video posted on TikTok by his mom Kristi Stutts, Champ can be seen overwhelmed with excitement after pulling the unique card from a pack.
"I can't breathe!" the kindergartner said in the clip, sharing his joy of discovering the card.
At one point, he said to one of his family members in the video, "Bro, don't bend it…Why aren't yall proud of it…I can't believe it."
"Excited is an understatement 😅," Stutts captioned the post, which has since garnered 3 million views in just a week.
The heartwarming video caught the attention of Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne who reacted in the comment section, writing, "Brb showing Paul this immediately 😭❤️."
Dunne later added, "Paul said he would love to invite Champ to a Pirates game this year💛✨."
Stutts responded with gratitude to the invitation, writing, "Wow! Champ would love that so much, you have no idea! 🫶 I will send you a DM. Thank you so so much!"
Skenes, a standout pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, rose to MLB stardom after leading LSU to the 2023 College World Series. Since his May 2024 debut, he's shined with an 11-3 record and a 1.96 ERA, cementing his status as a rising star.
Adding to the excitement, the Pirates also reached out to send Champ a Skenes jersey, according to ABC affiliate WTAE-TV.