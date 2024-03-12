A South Carolina mom recently captured her son teaching his younger sister how to bike down their new backyard ramp in a heartwarming video.

April Scully of Greenville, South Carolina, told Storyful her son had helped her daughter practice going down the ramp at lower heights until she made enough progress to go down from a higher ramp on a balance bike.

"All you gotta do is keep your wheel straight and go when you want to," her son can be heard saying to his sister in the sweet video, which Scully filmed and shared on Instagram last month.

"You have not had one where you went close to the edge," he continues, reassuring her further. "They've all been perfect."

Giving her one last bit of encouragement, he adds, "When you want to."

An older brother teaches his sister how to bike down a ramp, Feb. 2024, in Greenville, S.C. @awe.and.be/Instagram via Storyful

After his sister finally works up the courage to push herself down the ramp, the two siblings squeal with glee.

"Nothing fills my heart like watching him teach her something," Scully wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

She added, "I'm happy he knows he can teach. And teaching makes him happy."