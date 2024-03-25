For over two decades, actress Cameron Diaz made her mark in Hollywood, becoming an A-list movie star in her own right. But in the last five years, Diaz, now 51, has embraced a new chapter in her life as a mother.

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life," Diaz said in an April 2020 interview with Katherine Power, then the CEO of the digital fashion publication company and lifestyle brand Who What Wear.

"I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled," she added.

Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles. Donato Sardella/Getty Images, FILE

Diaz and musician Benji Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte married on Jan. 5, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California, and became parents for the first time in December 2019 after welcoming a daughter named Raddix.

They announced they welcomed a second child in March 2024 after Madden shared a surprise Instagram post.

Although the celebrity couple are keen on protecting their young children's privacy by not sharing their photos online, the proud parents of two have opened up about their excitement about starting a family, especially as older parents.

"The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years," Diaz told Gwyneth Paltrow in a May 2020 Goop podcast interview. "It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go—I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her—be there with her in her 40s."

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are seen on Dec. 3, 2022 in London. Mega/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

Get to know Diaz and Madden's family.

Raddix Madden

In January 2020, Madden and Diaz shared a celebratory Instagram post wishing fans and followers a Happy New Year but also revealed their family's big news.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple wrote jointly in a Jan. 3, 2020 Instagram post.

"She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," the couple continued, before adding, "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be positing pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)"

Madden gushed about becoming a father in a March 2020 post, writing "Being a Girl Dad is the best thing ever ❤️❤️❤️."

Diaz also praised her husband's role as a dad.

"He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible," she told Power in April 2020.

Cardinal Madden

Madden and Diaz again took to Instagram earlier this week to announce the arrival of their second child, a son named Cardinal Madden.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!" the couple wrote in an Instagram post featuring a drawing with flowers, part of a boy's face and the phrase 'A little bird whispered to me.'"

Madden and Diaz also reiterated their wish to keep their kids' photos off social media.

"For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours," they wrote in the post's caption.