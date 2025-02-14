A heartwarming exchange was captured on camera when a man asked his 11-year-old stepson if he would like to be adopted.
Lisa Arana shared the video footage with Storyful, which shows her husband, Raul, walking into a room and posing the question to her son, Ezra, who was playing a game at the time.
"Can I ask you a question?" Raul asks at the start of the video.
"Yeah," Ezra responds as he continues to look toward a screen.
"You know I love you like my son, right?" Raul continues.
"Yeah," Ezra replies again.
"How do you feel if I adopted you?" Raul then asks the boy.
When Ezra hears the question and as the camera zooms in on his face, he pauses before what Raul just asked him sinks in. Then, the boy quickly turns toward Raul in surprise.
"For real?" Ezra asks Raul twice as he stands up to hug him.
"You know I love you, right?" Raul added.
Arana told Storyful that she was "in shock" when her husband told her he wanted to adopt Ezra but was "very happy to accept."
Since their exchange, Arana said Ezra has also referred to Raul as his dad.
"It's like Ezra completely let his walls down and has taken his dad in wholeheartedly," Arana told Storyful. "Raul came into my life and has been nothing but a blessing for our whole family."