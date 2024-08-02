For their 10th wedding anniversary, a North Carolina couple celebrated with a meal from a surprising place: Taco Bell.
Willie and Ashley Olson shared their nontraditional celebration in an Instagram reel which has since gone viral.
Willie Olson, 35, told "Good Morning America" he chose to surprise his longtime wife with a Taco Bell dinner served on an ironing board because that's exactly what they did on their wedding night a decade ago.
The couple had dated for eight years before they quickly married after Willie Olson enlisted in the Navy. At first, their wedding day had started out sunny and beautiful outside, but after they received their marriage license at a courthouse in Pensacola, Florida, they emerged to a heavy rainstorm, the couple recalled.
"Instead of dinner plans, we were like, let's just get something cheap and quick and just go veg out at the motel," Ashley Olson, 34, recounted.
They also said they enjoyed their Taco Bell dinner on an ironing board because their room wasn't furnished with a table. But none of those setbacks dampened their celebratory mood.
"This is not at all what I thought my wedding day was gonna look like but at the same time, I loved it," Ashley Olson said.
The Olsons said they hope their unexpected wedding night will show other couples they don't have to follow a rulebook when it comes to planning their big day.
"At the end of the day, when you look back like 50 years from now, you want to look back on your day and be like, 'That was us. we did what we wanted, not what everyone expected,'" Ashley Olson said.