For their 64th wedding anniversary, Maria and Norman Leo celebrated by getting dressed up as none other than... a bride and groom!

They were the perfect costume choices for the longtime couple, who married back when they were both 27, on Oct. 31, 1959 -- Halloween.

Maria and Norman Leo, both 91, married on Oct. 31, 1959. They dressed up as a bride and groom to celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary this week. Rose Chodnicki

"It was Halloween and we didn't know it was Halloween. We just got married because the hall was vacant on that date," Norman Leo, 91, explained to "Good Morning America."

Over six decades later, their daughter Lucia Genna had the fun idea to get her parents to don a wedding dress and suit again for a Halloween party at their retirement community, Villa Bella of Clinton Township.

The Leos were even named "best dressed" and won the "best costume" trophy at the Villa Bella Halloween party.

Maria and Norman Leo won "best costume" at their retirement community's Halloween party. Rose Chodnicki

Maria and Norman Leo, who are parents of five children, grandparents to 16 and great-grandparents to two, say they were "excited" and "happy" when they first tied the knot -- and still are to this day.

Norman and Maria Leo are pictured with their oldest daughter, Rose Chodnicki, their granddaughter Amanda Klingbail and great-granddaughter Gianna. The couple have five children, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Rose Chodnicki

Norman Leo's advice for other married couples? Always listen to your spouse.

"She's the boss of the house, you know? So, whatever she does … is OK with me," the patriarch said.