Flowers are already on the card for actress Diane Kruger, who received a beautiful early Mother's Day surprise from her fiancé, Norman Reedus.
On May 10, Kruger took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, showcasing a lavish bouquet from Reedus with the caption, "Better too early than too late ❤️🌸 Thank you babe @bigbaldhead."
Kruger, who stars in the Roku Original "Swimming With Sharks," shares a 5-year-old daughter, Nova, with Reedus, who also has a 24-year-old son, Mingus, with ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen.
The two met while filming the 2015 film "Sky."
Last Father's Day, Kruger shared a video of Reedus pushing Nova on a swing with the caption, "Happy Father's Day @bigbaldhead ❤️ seeing you show up for Nova and the family again and again makes you so sexy."