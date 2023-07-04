Diane Kruger is celebrating seven years with partner Norman Reedus.
The "National Treasure" actress, 46, took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the milestone, sharing a selfie of her and the "Walking Dead" actor, 54, on the beach.
"Seven ❤️ I love you ❤️," she captioned the sweet snap.
Kruger and Reedus met on the set of their 2015 film "Sky" and share a child together, having welcomed daughter Nova Tennessee in 2018.
Reedus is also dad to son Mingus, whom he and supermodel Helena Christensen share from their time together. The 23-year-old recently graduated from New York University.
Kruger recently posted about Reedus and Nova's relationship on Father's Day, posting a video of him pushing his little girl in a swing.
"Happy Father's Day @bigbaldhead ❤️ seeing you show up for Nova and the family again and again makes you so sexy," the German actress wrote.