Abigail Oviedo of Grayslake, Illinois, recently proved it's never too late to tap into the charm and whim of childhood holiday spirit.

This holiday season, Abigail decided to give her parents presents they had wanted as children, but never received.

She shared a video of her parents receiving the gifts on TikTok on Dec. 30, where it garnered over 2.4 million views and more than 188,000 likes.

In the video, her father Samuel Oviedo is seen opening up a toy Coca-Cola semitruck, while her mother Marisol Oviedo opens up a new Easy-Bake Oven.

The video also shows the parents' reactions to the gifts, with both expressing delight at the toys before becoming emotional.

"Giving them what they thought they could never have🥺 my mom's smile is so beautiful🎄," Abigail wrote in the video's caption.

According to Abigail, the idea for the presents stemmed from a recent conversation with her parents about their childhoods, during which her father became emotional while recalling other children playing with the same Coca-Cola semitruck he never received.

"All I was thinking was that it was their turn to feel that childlike joy," she told ABC News.