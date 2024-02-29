A Kansas City dad sprang into action when his wife went into labor along the side of a road in the early morning hours of Feb. 27.

When deputies with the Miami County Sheriff's Office in Kansas arrived on the scene along 169 Highway and 255th Street, they captured body camera footage of Riley Redenbaugh before he made a surprise announcement.

"I just delivered my baby," Redenbaugh told officers.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office in Kansas shared body camera footage after responding to a medical call in the early morning hours of Feb. 27, 2024. Miami County KS Sheriff's Office via Storyful

In the camera footage, Redenbaugh is seen offering a fist bump to officers, who helped provide life-saving instructions to the couple before medical personnel arrived.

After Redenbaugh's wife Danielle gave birth, they wrapped their baby in Redenbaugh's red T-shirt as EMS and fire crews tended to the pair.

The sheriff's office shared an update to Facebook on Tuesday, writing, "Both mother and baby are doing great! Congratulations to the Redenbaugh Family!"