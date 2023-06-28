"It's not about me. It's not about my wife. It's not about our journey to have kids. It's not about me being a first responder. It's about this beautiful little girl who was given the chance of life, and that she's been adopted, she's loved and hopefully her birth mother sees it and recognizes that she did the right thing," Vincent said. "She doesn't have to worry anymore. Her daughter's taken care of and is loved beyond words."