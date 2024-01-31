On the heels of the Stanley tumbler craze taking over TikTok, causing shoppers to clamor for the coveted cups, Fisher-Price has announced a look-alike coffee mug toy that parents can buy for their little ones.

The toy company confirmed to "Good Morning America" that the brand launched "its own playful version of the viral stainless steel mug for young ones" this January and that "consumers can purchase the kid-friendly toy cup, that looks just like mom's."

The Fisher-Price Wake Up & Learn coffee mug toy features lights and can play songs and phrases. Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price said its Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug toy is suitable for children between the ages of 6 months and 3 years old and retails for $9.99 at stores.

Retailers like Amazon and Walmart are already looking to restock the toy, as it sold out quickly after it "gained traction in the last couple of weeks," according to Fisher-Price.

The Fisher-Price Wake Up & Learn coffee mug toy bears a similar resemblance to Stanley quencher tumblers that have skyrocketed in popularity over the last year. Fisher-Price

Billed as a "learning toy," the miniature white tumbler replica features buttons and colored lights, can play over 20 songs and phrases, and offers interactive activities for kids to discover.

The Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug toy is one of 97 toys under Fisher-Price's Laugh & Learn line. Many of the toys in the collection resemble real-world items, including toy versions of popular electronic devices like a game controller, pretend tablet, smartphone and smartwatch.