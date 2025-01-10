A sweet dance between two great-grandparents is quickly going viral on social media.
Macey Montgomery shared a TikTok video on Thursday of her great-grandfather Elton Denner using a special walker to dance with his wife Betty Denner in honor of her birthday, and it has already racked up over 4 million views and counting.
In text overlaid on the video, Montgomery explained that her great-grandfather bought the dancing walker specifically for the birthday celebration.
Montgomery told "Good Morning America" the video of her great-grandparents was recorded on Dec. 14, 2024, two days before Betty Denner turned 100 on Dec. 16.
"My great-grandparents grew up in an era where dancing was a cherished pastime, and even after 82 years of marriage, they haven't lost that love," Montgomery said. "For her 100th birthday, my great-grandfather (also 100), who now needs assistance to walk, used a standing walker so they could share a dance to their favorite song, 'Moonlight Serenade' by Glenn Miller -- leaving not a dry eye in the house."
In the video, Montgomery's great-grandparents are dressed in Disney-inspired outfits for the occasion, with Betty Denner dressed as Cinderella and Elton Denner dressed as Prince Charming.
Montgomery said the Disney-themed party was "a special touch" and brought Disney to her great-grandmother, since she could "no longer visit."
The TikTok post even caught the attention of the official Disney Parks TikTok account, which commented, "This is happily ever after."
"Disney is [their] happily ever after!!" Montgomery replied, adding, "Her bday was a 4 day Disney theme celebration! Since they can't get there anymore, we brought it to them!!!!!"