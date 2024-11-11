Idina Menzel took her teenage son Walker as her date to the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked" over the weekend.
The mother-son duo made a rare appearance at the event on Saturday, posing alongside each other while donning big smiles for the cameras.
Menzel, 53, and Walker, 15, wore matching black outfits for the occasion. The actress and singer wore a one-sleeved gown, pairing it with a black-and-white purse, while Walker opted for an all-black suit paired with black-and-white sneakers.
Menzel shares Walker with ex-husband Taye Diggs. The two welcomed Walker in September 2009.
Despite their split, the former couple have remained close and committed to co-parenting together.
"Your child comes first, that's all," Menzel told People previously. "He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other."
At the premiere over the weekend, Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth -- who starred in the original "Wicked" Broadway production as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively -- joined their film counterparts, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, posing together on the red carpet for a group photo.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, "Wicked" also stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.
In an interview with "Good Morning America" this June, Menzel opened up about "passing the torch" to the next generation of "Wicked" stars.
"We're extremely proud of what we were part of creating," Menzel said at the time. "To see it grow through all of these iterations, and to know that we're passing the torch to Cynthia and Ariana, who it's in such beautiful hands, and they're going to do a wonderful job, and to know that it's going to reach an even wider audience than ever and tell this story about real female empowerment is special."