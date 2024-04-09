Julianne Moore shared a sweet tribute to her daughter, Liv Freundlich, to mark her birthday.

"Happy 22nd birthday @livfreundlich - you are not little anymore but you will always be my baby," the "May December" star wrote in an Instagram post Monday. "I love you so much - thank you for being the daughter of my dreams. I am so looking forward to all this year will bring you✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨."

Julianne Moore attends the UK Premiere of "Mary & George" at Banqueting House, Feb. 28, 2024, in London. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImages via Getty Images

Alongside Moore's loving caption, she included five photos of Liv through the years, including one of her smiling for a photo at a restaurant and a throwback photo of mother and daughter sharing an adorable kiss when Liv was a young girl.

In a post made to her Instagram, Julianne Moore wishes a happy 22nd birthday to her daughter Liv Freundlich, April 8, 2024. @juliannemoore/Instagram

Moore, who has been married to director Bart Freundlich since August 2003, is mom to daughter Liv and son Caleb.

Caleb also commented on his mom's birthday tribute post, writing, "best sister 😍😍😍."

Get to know Moore and her family below.

Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich and children Liv Freundlich and Caleb Freundlich attend the "Wolves" Premiere at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, April 15, 2016, in New York. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe

Liv Freundlich

Julianne Moore and daughter Liv Freundlich attend the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show at New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 9, 2018, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta, FILE

Born April 8, 2002, Liv is the youngest child and daughter of Moore and Freundlich.

"I've been bragging about Liv since the day she was born, and I'm so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is," Moore told Harper's Bazaar in a 2022 interview.

Caleb Freundlich

Caleb Freundlich and Julianne Moore attend Chopard And The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "After The Wedding" at Regal Essex Crossing, Aug. 6, 2019, in New York. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, FILE

Also known as Cal to his parents, Caleb was born in December 4, 1997 and is the oldest of Moore and Freundlich's kids.

Caleb is now a composer, musician, producer and songwriter and performs under the name Caleb Moore. His latest single, "Finally," was released on March 1.