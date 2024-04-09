Julianne Moore shared a sweet tribute to her daughter, Liv Freundlich, to mark her birthday.
"Happy 22nd birthday @livfreundlich - you are not little anymore but you will always be my baby," the "May December" star wrote in an Instagram post Monday. "I love you so much - thank you for being the daughter of my dreams. I am so looking forward to all this year will bring you✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨."
Alongside Moore's loving caption, she included five photos of Liv through the years, including one of her smiling for a photo at a restaurant and a throwback photo of mother and daughter sharing an adorable kiss when Liv was a young girl.
Moore, who has been married to director Bart Freundlich since August 2003, is mom to daughter Liv and son Caleb.
Caleb also commented on his mom's birthday tribute post, writing, "best sister 😍😍😍."
Get to know Moore and her family below.
Liv Freundlich
Born April 8, 2002, Liv is the youngest child and daughter of Moore and Freundlich.
"I've been bragging about Liv since the day she was born, and I'm so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is," Moore told Harper's Bazaar in a 2022 interview.
Caleb Freundlich
Also known as Cal to his parents, Caleb was born in December 4, 1997 and is the oldest of Moore and Freundlich's kids.
Caleb is now a composer, musician, producer and songwriter and performs under the name Caleb Moore. His latest single, "Finally," was released on March 1.