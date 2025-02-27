Kate Hudson is getting candid about how parenting evolves when raising kids of different ages.
In a new interview with Netflix, the Bride Wars star opened up about the unique challenges of raising her three children – Ryder, 21, Bingham, 11, and Rani, 4. Despite their age gaps, Hudson said she's still very much "in it" when it comes to motherhood.
"I'm in it. I'm even still in it with Ryder, you know. That age, like first year in college and trying to find your feet, can be really scary for moms and dads," Hudson explained. "Because you're like, 'Don't go too crazy too soon. Just walk into that college and just chill the f--- out.' I don't want him to get too excited."
Still, watching Ryder thrive has been a rewarding experience, she said.
"It's really interesting because I've got the baby, then I've got Bing, who is right about to hit his puberty, and Ryder," she continued. "And seeing the thriving part of your kids as they become adults is that's best success story of anything I feel like I've done. Because I can see him loving life, and that's all you want for your kids. Because whatever and wherever you are, however it is, raising kids is challenging."
Hudson also reflected on how her parenting style shifts depending on the child.
"So now it's kind of like, alright, well, I feel like I think I know what I'm doing," she said. "But they're all so different. So the way I have to raise Ryder is so different from how I'm raising Bing and Rani. It's interesting."
Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, and Rani with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
She has been open about her experience raising a blended family, telling People in May 2024, "I think the thing that's so unique about my life is that in this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out … The kids feel like they have this huge family."
"There is something that has been able to be nurtured in our family that is personally what I think is, it's very rare," she added at the time. "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form. It's interesting when you have that modern family; there's so much love for all the kids."