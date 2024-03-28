Kate Hudson's newest song is an ode to her son, Ryder Russell Robinson.

On Thursday, the actress released the music video for "Live Forever," which is about her first child.

The sweet music video opens with a clip from a home video from the hospital where Robinson was born and more clips of when Hudson held her son for the first time as a baby.

An image from a press release for Kate Hudson's new song "Live Forever," 2024. Guy Aroch

More home videos are sprinkled throughout of her son growing up throughout the years and ends with an emotional clip of her saying goodbye to him as a young adult leaving home.

"Depending on how you listen," Hudson said in a statement shared in a press release, "it could be a song of first love, young love, because it has the element of being barely an adult. If that's how it is for you, I love that. But for me, it's about the absolutely consuming joy Ryder was for me from the moment he arrived."

"Nothing can prepare you for a love that swallows you whole, but that's what watching my son grow up has been for me," she added.

"Live Forever" is part of Hudson's first album, which will be released late spring. Her debut single, "Talk About Love," was released in January.

Kate Hudson in a music video for "Live Forever," 2024. Kate Hudson/YouTube

In the press release for "Live Forever," Hudson said that when writing the songs for her album, the feeling she experienced as a mother of watching her son grow up "absolutely had to be part of the record."

"You don't want to give away your child's privacy," she said. "But you want to show people how glorious loving a child can be. I was so young when Ryder was born, I look back and marvel; I was almost a kid, too, so we were able to fall in love with growing up at the same time."

"And when you listen to the song and watch, it sweeps you up like someone's arms around you," she added.

Hudson shares son Ryder with ex-husband, Chris Robinson. She is also a mom to two other children: son Bingham, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiance Danny Fujikawa.

"Live Forever" was co-written with Fujikawa, Linda Perry and Johan Carlsson. Fujikawa and Hudson co-produced the music video.