Kate Hudson has announced her next single, which she says was an emotional track to write.

The singer and actress shared a post Sunday revealing the forthcoming single is titled "Live Forever" and arrives March 28.

"So excited to let you know a new song is coming!" she wrote alongside the art for the single, an old photo of her kissing her son Ryder when he was little.

Ryder, now 20 years old, is Hudson's oldest child; she is also a mom to two other children: son Bingham, 12, and daughter Rani Rose, 5.

"When I wrote the song I didn’t realize it would take me a while to be able to sing the song all the way through without crying," Hudson continued in her caption. "But I pulled it off and can’t wait to share."

"You’ll see why soon 🤍," she added.

"Live Forever" comes after Hudson released her debut single, "Talk About Love," in January.

At the time of the release, Hudson revealed she's always written songs and made music throughout her life but felt now was the time to share her work publicly.

"It always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music," she said. "Finally, for me, that time is now.”

She released the music video for "Talk About Love" in March. Watch it here.

Hudson is also expected to release an album this year.