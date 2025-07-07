AmyLou Martin, the infant daughter of influencer Tanner Martin, paid tribute to her dad at his funeral over the weekend.
The 1-month-old wore a romper made from one of her late father's shirts for the July 5 funeral, according to a photo shared with "Good Morning America" by AmyLou's mother Shay Martin, which was also shared on Instagram.
"Baby girl had daddy's shirt turned into a romper so she could wear it for him yesterday," Shay Martin wrote in text overlaid on the photo that obscured her daughter's face.
The white shirt-turned-romper featured a black collar and the starbird logo of the Rebel Alliance, a "Star Wars reference" -- fitting, as Tanner Martin was an enthusiastic "Star Wars" fan.
In a June 28 Instagram post, the Martin family shared a public invitation and details for Tanner Martin's funeral, which was held in American Fork, Utah.
"All who attend the funeral are invited to wear something Star Wars in honor of Tanner -- ties, pins, stickers, our custom Rebels Against Cancer shirts with other formal wear," the invitation read in part. "Tanner also requested for Star Wars stickers to be placed on his casket."
Tanner Martin died June 25 at the age of 30, following a nearly five-year battle with colon cancer. He and his wife Shay Martin shared a joint Instagram account and posted openly about Tanner Martin's cancer journey.
The couple also opened up on social media about starting in vitro fertilization and shared that they had welcomed AmyLou back on May 15.
In an Instagram video shared June 25, Tanner Martin announced his own death in a pre-recorded message, explaining that he had left instructions for his wife to share the video on his behalf after his death.
"I decided to make this video announcing my death because I saw someone did that, like, a year or so ago, and I think it's a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out, and then also, you can be thoughtful about what your spouse or your partner might need," Tanner Martin said in part in his video message.
Shay Martin's father, Steve Wright, told "GMA" previously that he would remember his son-in-law as a "kind" person who would "always look for the good in others."
"He made you feel like you're the most important person in the room," Wright said at the time.