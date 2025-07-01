A man couldn't help but tear up when he learned his great-grandson had been named after him.
Reagin Conley and his family recorded Conley's grandfather meeting his great-grandson at a hospital in Gallipolis, Ohio, and seeing the newborn's name tag for the first time.
Both Conley's son and his grandfather are named Teddy.
In the video, when the elder Teddy notices the baby's name, he looks surprised and quickly grows emotional.
"You're kidding me. You're kidding me," he says repeatedly before giving his grandson a heartfelt embrace.
Conley shared the video, which was filmed on June 19, with Storyful.
"We captured my grandpa finding out his great-grandson was named after him!" he told the agency. "We waited until he came to the hospital to see the baby to reveal it!"