A newborn's "unimpressed" facial expressions are delighting Instagram users, and a video montage of the baby has quickly gone viral with over 1 million likes in the week since his mom Kristen Williams shared it.
"He been here for 12 days & I think he is very unimpressed with earth lol," Williams wrote in text overlaid on the video.
The 33-year-old mom told "Good Morning America" she noticed her three-week-old son Kyrie's amusing expressions almost immediately.
"I noticed as soon as we brought him home," the mom wrote in an email. "He was always looking like he was disgusted with his new living arrangements. I was surprised because when I brought my [older] daughter home [as a newborn], she didn't make those expressions."
Williams, who lives in Memphis, Tennessee, with her partner Christian Williams and their family, said even though Kyrie's faces remind her "of a grumpy old man," she couldn't resist sharing them with the world.
"I shared the video because I thought it was hilarious," Williams wrote. "I had went viral the same time last year for something my daughter did. I'm also trying to take content creation seriously."
The Williamses welcomed Kyrie on Nov. 13 and are getting to know their baby boy more and more each day.
"My baby is sweet even though he looks mean. He is so sweet and very calm," Williams wrote. "He doesn't cry a lot. He is very content."