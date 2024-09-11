Maya Rudolph is opening up about sending her eldest child to college.
The comedian and actress's oldest daughter Pearl, 18, recently hit a milestone as she embarked on her freshman year of college.
Rudolph spoke to Variety in an interview published Wednesday -- just after returning from dropping Pearl off at college -- and shared her emotional response to the experience.
"It's just really confusing," she told the outlet. "Why the f--k do we let them go? I'm nowhere near understanding it yet."
She continued, "Why did they invent parenthood this way? It's all painful. I'm OK, but I can't lie -- it's hard. Changing diapers was so much easier!"
Rudolph shares Pearl with husband Paul Thomas Anderson. The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2001, are also parents to three other children, daughters Lucille, 14, and Minnie, 11, and son Jack, 13.
In an interview with Town & Country in May, the comedian looked back on her decision to move across the country from New York City to Los Angeles shortly after welcoming Pearl.
She also recalled her experience commuting to New York City to film for "Saturday Night Live" and bringing Pearl along from time to time.
"This little bald baby, listening to the musical guests warm up. I look back and I can't believe I did that," she told the outlet. "It was crazy. I don't think I slept for two years."