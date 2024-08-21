A mother and baby are doing well after a surprise delivery along the highway between Brewster and Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Rebecca Mahota and her husband, Danya Mahota, were on the way to the hospital on Aug. 8 when her water broke, and they said about halfway through the car ride, their youngest daughter just couldn't wait any longer to make her entrance into the world.
"One contraction later, he had pulled over to the side of the road, I was already holding her head," Rebecca Mahota told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB.
"Boy, we made it 26 minutes into that 56-minute trip. My wife is an absolute legend," Danya Mahota added.
After the delivery, the family waited for first responders to arrive and eventually made it to the hospital.
The excitement didn't end there for the Mahotas however. Shortly after their daughter Summer's delivery, Danya Mahota realized his wedding ring had gone missing.
The father of two returned to the same highway area where his youngest daughter had been born and searched for the ring. Against the odds, Danya Mahota managed to track down the sentimental object.
"Just as we were about to leave, I looked down, and by the grace of God, I found it right between my toes. I was scraping some grass away, and I just couldn't believe it," Danya Mahota told WCVB. "Everything could have gone wrong, and everything went right."
Danya Mahota told "Good Morning America" via email on Wednesday that "Mama and baby are doing exceptionally well, and we are just so incredibly grateful for the opportunity and that everybody is safe and sound."
The Mahotas say their message to other expecting parents is to listen to their instincts.
"We would just like to remind all expecting parents that the hospital guidelines of when to go to the hospital are not always concrete, and in fact it might be sooner, so follow your instincts and get down there if you can tell things are happening!" they wrote via email.