A Connecticut mother is opening up after her 5-year-old daughter was attacked by a raccoon last Friday while waiting by their house for a school bus.

"I heard her screaming and ran to see what was going on. I thought maybe she slammed her hand in the door, I was not expecting to see a raccoon attacking her," Logan MacNamara told Storyful.

The alarming encounter was caught on video by MacNamara's home security camera.

In a minutelong clip, MacNamara's daughter Rylee can be heard screaming as a raccoon approaches her and begins to bite at her jeans and leg. Rylee then tries to shake the raccoon off her left leg at least six times while the animal hangs on.

MacNamara is then seen rushing from inside the house toward her daughter, yelling "No!" while instructing her daughter to go inside.

MacNamara then grabs the raccoon with her hands, managing to pry it off of Rylee's leg. Once Rylee goes inside, MacNamara closes the door to the house with one hand and tries to shake the animal off her hand as well. Eventually, MacNamara is able to throw the animal, which lands on the yard and then after a moment, gets up and walks toward the side of the house and away from the door.

MacNamara told Storyful she and her daughter were able to go to a hospital after the scary incident. Her daughter Rylee sustained puncture wounds and MacNamara said she thinks her daughter's jeans helped protect her from sustaining more serious injuries. They both had scratches, but overall, MacNamara said they are both OK.